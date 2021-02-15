Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Give Bombshell Megxit Interview to Oprah Winfrey

We’ve all been waiting for the day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do a sit-down interview and now that day is about to come. We have to thank Oprah Winfrey for her friendship with the royal couple because this no-holds-barred interview is going to be must-see TV.

CBS revealed the big news on Monday that the 90-minute special will air on Sunday, March 7. Winfrey will speak with Meghan first, which is eye-opening information given the fact that she has borne the biggest burden of the couple when it comes to public scrutiny. The network’s statement via People promises that the interview will cover “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

After those revelations have been uncovered, Prince Harry will step into the conversation to talk “about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.” We are already salivating at the questions Winfrey will ask her Montecito neighbors. She’s not shy about getting right to the point, especially when the British media have painted a sometimes unfair picture of the former senior royals. It’s an opportunity to share their side as they continue to rewrite their story.

We know the couple doesn’t have to get any approval from Queen Elizabeth to do the interview, but we already suspect this might cause a few ripples across the pond. She’s had to already process that fact that her favorite grandson dove headfirst into his new life in America with a Netflix production deal and a Spotify podcast. “I think the Queen would probably cringe. Acting just like normal folks with a ‘shared experience’ has rarely worked out well for the Windsors, even semi-retired ones,” royal author Bryan Kozlowski told SheKnows last year about the Queen’s possible reaction to their podcast.

She might flip her tiara about the Winfrey interview, but there is very little she can do about it. They are financially independent of the royal family and their continued public and personal success in the U.S. is only proof that the duo made the right decision to leave the U.K. The real delicate issue is how to deliver a bombshell interview that Winfrey is known for without getting the royal family so upset that healing the current feud becomes impossible. The Sussexes are going to have to make sure they represent themselves well instead of making it look like a revenge move for the lack of support they felt from the British Royal Family.

Most likely, Winfrey will make them look good because their friendship extends beyond one interview. The talk-show host namedropped “M” on Instagram when she promoted the gift basket items from Clevr Blends, a company the Duchess invested in. Plus, Prince Harry has the long-delayed AppleTV + mental health docuseries that will premiere sometime in 2021. The respect they share for each other runs deep. Now the biggest hurdle, besides the royal family, will be conquering the British media, who will probably find their way to criticize the interview no matter how well Meghan and Harry’s side of the story comes across.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

