Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Are Smitten with Each Other During Valentine’s Day Instagram Live

If there’s one thing for certain, Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess are enjoying their time together. Love is definitely in the air for one of Hollywood’s newest couples, who found themselves gushing about each other on a Valentine’s Day Instagram Live.

It was surprising to hear Green talk like this because he was always more reserved about his relationships with Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. With Burgess, the love talk is free-flowing. “This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine’s Day this has been,” he said with the dance star sitting behind him in an embrace. “Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person. I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you on some level decide that you’re gonna surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that.”

Burgess returned the compliment by sharing that their relationship took her by surprise. “I’ve known a man like him and witnessing someone who is such a good human and an amazing father,” she said as Green smiled while hearing her thoughts about their relationship, “The way that he treats everybody with respect and the way that people treat him is in itself proof of the kind of human he is and the type of human I want in my life. I’m incredibly grateful that 2021 started off this way.”

Her professions of love earned her a big smooch from her Masked Dancer beau as the sappiness of Valentine’s Day oozed through every moment of their 12-minute video. The couple even took the time to reveal intimate moments with their fans, like their recent trip to Big Bear, California, with his three kids with Fox, sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, and how Burgess showed up one day early for their first date at a local coffee bar.

If we’re reading into the smitten couple’s conversation, they are in this for the long haul. We are taking Green’s words seriously when he said, “This could be the start of something amazing.”

