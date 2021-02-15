Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Announcement Might Help Unify the Royal Family

There’s nothing like the news of a pregnancy to bring a family together, but will this work for the British Royal Family? On the heels of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exciting announcement, it’s a curious time for the monarchy given the fact that the stateside couple hasn’t reunited with the rest of the royals after their big exit last year.

Of course, the pandemic created some major travel issues and it was best for Meghan and Harry to safely stay in California. But how do the senior royals feel about their new family member? A palace spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight, “Her Majesty, [the] Duke of Edinburgh, [the] Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.” The message was short, but sweet — but we wouldn’t read any negativity into it.

With another grandchild for Prince Charles and a great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth on the way, this is the perfect icebreaker for the feuding families. Nothing softens hard feelings when there is a new baby in the room — all of the focus is on the child and not the issues at hand. Yes, the continuation of Megxit will still have to be addressed, but it’s easy to see that the new life Meghan and Harry have created for themselves is a happy one.

With the pregnancy news and no clear understanding of Meghan’s due date just yet, the family might not be able to travel to the big family celebrations this summer. Royal author Robert Lacey explained to SheKnows that the upcoming events are crucial to mending the family feud.