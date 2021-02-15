Claudia Conway Gets Life Advice from Katy Perry on American Idol

Claudia Conway has been through a lot for a 16-year-old and the only one who really understood that on Sunday night’s premiere of American Idol was Katy Perry. She zoned in right away when the familiar face popped into the room with a nervous greeting.

“Are you OK,?” responded Perry in reference to Claudia’s videos on TikTok, which often give a glimpse of the turmoil going on in her household with parents and political figures, Kellyanne and George Conway. “No, but yes, ” responded Claudia while judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan looked on in confusion.

After catching the two judges up on social media pop culture, it was time for Claudia to sing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna — and it was rough. But Perry had a lot of empathy for her and ordered her to take off her sparkly stiletto heels and try a different song. Before Claudia started to sing “When We Were Young” by Adele, Perry decided to calm the visibly nervous social media star.

The pop star hit a nerve by telling her to dig deep into the lyrics of the song. “There’s a sadness there. You lost your youth and you weren’t able to experience it without all this noise,” she advised.

Claudia hit a few emotional moments where she really felt the song, even though she probably won’t be shattering music industry records. The judges were kind with their critique, but Perry leaned into that motherly advice one more time. “There’s a lot of noise in your life,” she said. “You have to calm the storm that is around you. Meaning before you sing, you have to get off your phone, you need to stop reading your comments, push it aside. Cause if not, you may not ever rise above your dad or your mom. It’s your choice.”

Claudia was emotionally moved by the moment and Perry told her that she was going to support moving her forward in the competition. Richie also jumped aboard seeing that music was a way out for the troubled teen — only Bryan declined to send her to Hollywood saying she wasn’t ready yet. It didn’t matter, Claudia is going to the next round on American Idol, and viewers will get more of the Conway family drama.

