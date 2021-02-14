Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are Like Teenagers in Love in New Photo

It’s Valentine’s Day and all of our favorite celebrity couples have been making us swoon all day. From Barack Obama’s sweet tribute to Michelle to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement the holiday is. being celebrated in the best way possible by so many famous folks. The latest couple that is making us emotional? Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The two have been one of our favorite pairings in Hollywood for a while and Kidman’s latest V-day inspired post is just another reminder of why we love this couple so much.

“My Forever Valentine 💋❤️ #ValentinesDay,” Kidman wrote on Instagram. Honestly, the two look like a couple of lovestruck teens as Kidman wraps herself around her musician beau and share a kiss. I mean, isn’t this the goal after so many years of marriage?

Since lockdown began, we’ve gotten an even closer look inside their relationship and home life with Sunday Rose and it’s clear the two have an incredible life together. While they’re basically our #couplegoals, things weren’t always as rosy as they appear now. Kidman and Urban faced tough road bumps in their relationship with Urban’s struggle with addiction to rumors of infidelity, but they managed to pull through and come out strong than ever — which is what matters the most.

Kidman is undeniably her husband’s biggest fan while she’s proven to be his muse and inspiration behind his songs multiple times.

One fan commented on Kidman’s Valentine’s Day post, “What’s the secret ❤️” and while neither of them responded we’d bet that being able to grow, respect, and continue to act as in love as they were when they first started dating definitely has got something to do with it.

