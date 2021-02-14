Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Expecting Baby No.2!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together! Yep, baby Archie is about to have a sibling. A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry’s confirmed the exciting news to People and the announcement couldn’t come at a better time than today on Valentine’s Day. The two were able to share their pregnancy with the world with the help of photographer Misan Harriman, who posted a sweet photo of the beaming parents on Instagram. Check it out below!

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” he wrote. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!” In the photo we see Harry smiling from ear to ear as he looks lovingly at his wife who has her hand placed on her growing adorable baby bump. Meghan and Harry are radiating joy and it is honestly so precious to see.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson told People, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Back in November, rumors circulated that the two might have been expecting their second child. HollywoodLife sources at the time presumed that if the rumors were true, they would have a much more secretive and private pregnancy after the turmoil they experienced with the press while expecting baby Archie.

This was a good week for Meghan and Harry who won their lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday after the publication published a letter from Meghan to her father Thomas Markle — an action she called “dehumanizing.” Undeniably, their victory left them in high spirits and we’re so glad that the two were able to share their royal baby news with us all on their own terms, without the intervention of the press.

Additionally, the royal editor at Harper Bazaar, Omid Scobie, pointed out a heartwarming connection in Meghan and Harry’s announcement to his when his mother Princess Diana was pregnant with him.

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

“A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDayRed heart It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry,” he tweeted. Feeling emotional? We are too.

Meghan and Harry’s baby is already so so loved and we couldn’t be happier for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to welcome their newest addition to the family.

