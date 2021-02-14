Halle Berry Celebrates Valentine’s Day Topless With Van Hunt – See Photo

Love is in the air and Halle Berry is enjoying Valentine’s Day with her beau Van Hunt. The two haven’t been shy about sharing steamy intimate photos of themselves on social media since they went Instagram official back in September (how could we forget when the actress sweetly called Hunt her muse?!) and it’s clear their romance is still going so strong. For V-day our girl Halle danced like no one was watching alongside her musician boyfriend in her underwear and shared a clip with us all. Yep, Berry is happily in love and she wants everyone to know it.

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨ #valentinesdayweekend,” Berry wrote. Plus, to show just how supportive of a girlfriend Berry is, she chose to strip down and dance to one of Hunt’s own songs called, “Being a Girl.” Berry added to her caption, “Music by the one & only Van Hunt.” Yes, girl — support your man and give him that promo! BRB currently adding “Being a Girl,” to my playlist.

In the clip we see Berry bopping along to the smooth song in heart-print Me Undies with her arm wrapped around Hunt who is wearing a pair of boxers. Both Hunt and Berry’s backs are turned to the camera but at one point the actress ever so slightly looks back with a glowing smile plastered on her face.

Later on, she shared another tribute to the singer with photos of the two of them loved up on the bed in matching heart onesies.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you,” Berry wrote.

“No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day 🤎 #vdayphotodump”

Hey, anyone that makes Berry this happy, makes us happy.

