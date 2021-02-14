Madonna Stuns in Pinup Throwback Photo

There’s no denying that Madonna is an icon in every way. From her fabulous blonde locks to her glamorous lifestyle, the pop star has been serving looks ever since she broke out into Hollywood in the mid-’80s. She’s never exactly been camera shy so we can only imagine that Madonna was snapping pictures of her extravagant life every chance she got. On Instagram, Madonna shared a throwback photo and it has us feeling mega nostalgic (see the photo here).

Madonna captioned the snap, “Im cute………….. 🥰” and her clear confidence is just the way we’d expect the “Vogue” singer to react. Fans of Madonna will all agree that she is indeed cute, hot, and iconic; but there’s no one who knows that as much as Madonna herself — and we wouldn’t want it any other way!

In response to her pinup photo, Kourtney Kardashian simply wrote, “❤️🔥😻” while Kelly Ripa commented, “♥️♥️♥️.” It appears as though the famous folks are just as speechless as we were when we first saw the picture, but then again, is there really anything else that needs to be said when Madonna’s photo and caption speak for themselves?

The mom of six is constantly giving the fans what they want and is sharing throwback photos on the gram. Since Madonna is very private when it comes to all of her kids, her Instagram is filled with a slew of jaw-dropping selfies and clips of herself performing.

Recently, her daughter Lourdes Leon made her social media debut with a splash by sharing sexy snaps from her Juicy Couture underwear campaign. She’s definitely already following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to fashion, though it doesn’t seem as though the influencer on the rise exactly welcomes mention of Madonna on her Instagram.

Lourdes has also inherited her mother’s attitude of really just not caring about the critics or anyone’s negative opinion of her, and we’re sure Madonna knows she’s done her job right.

