The Obama’s Share a Rare, New Family Photo for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is meant for celebrating the love you have in your life. Whether that be with your partner, family, or even yourself — the holiday welcomes all forms of love. Barack and Michelle Obama are known for publicly showing off their sweet relationship and our hearts have grown bigger with every post. For V-day, the couple took to Instagram to share adorable photos of themselves and it’s kind of the best thing. See the photos below:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter,” wrote former President Obama. OK, how sweet is that?!

We absolutely love that he dedicated his post to the three incredible women in his life: Michelle, Malia, and Sasha as opposed to solely his wife (which would have been an equally sentimental post). Malia and Sasha are currently away in college but we imagine they had giant smiles when they saw their dad’s message and photo.

Not only do the three of them look absolutely stunning but Barack Obama looks like such a proud father and husband in the snap.

As for Michelle, well she decided to put her husband in the spotlight in her own Valentine’s Day tribute and yes, they are every bit of #couplegoals as always.

Michelle shared two photos with Barack where the two appear to be in an art museum or installation, she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I’m by your side. ❤️” With their backs turned to the camera, we might not be able to see either of their faces but we can feel the love radiating.

The Obamas have been married since 1992 and like any relationship — they’ve had their ups and downs. However, it’s clear that their love is just as strong today as it was back then and we couldn’t be happier to witness it. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Before you go, click here to see photos of Sasha and Malia Obama growing up before our eyes.