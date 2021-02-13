Dr. Jill Biden Is Making Herself at Home in DC — Something the Trumps Never Did

From the moment President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden entered the White House, they’ve managed to make it feel like home. Whether that includes spending nights with their family (baby Beau Biden included!) or Dr. Biden decorating the White House lawn for Valentine’s Day — the Bidens proved they quickly adjusted to their new lifestyle. Ahead of the holiday, Jill made a stop at a bakery in Washington, D.C, The Sweet Lobby; and her outing highlights such a distinct contrast from how the Trump family spent their time in D.C.

“Dropped by @thesweetlobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe! 💕,” wrote FLOTUS on her Instagram. Dr. Biden’s pastry trip to a local business shows that the Bidens are embracing not only their new roles but their new city as well.

Shockingly, Washingtonian reported that during Donald Trump’s presidency, he only visited one restaurant in D.C — his own. Yep, Trump’s Pennsylvania Avenue hotel was a frequent stop for the former president and Melania Trump. Perhaps you could say this was a business move, after all, Trump dining at his own hotel was sure to be a treat for his supporters who hoped to catch a glimpse of him while they stayed at the hotel. But there’s no denying that — with only one restaurant visited in four years — Trump made a unique effort to stay at home for the majority of the time.

On the Larry O’Connor Show in November 2017, Trump admitted he had yet to visit other places that weren’t owned by him. He said, “I was accused the other day. Well, when I leave the White House, which is seldom, I always go to my hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, and they say, ‘He should go to other places.’ And I never thought of it. And I’m going to start doing that. I’m going to go around.”

Trump never did make it to other restaurants, but it’s clear that we will be seeing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden taking a much more different approach in their relationship with local businesses.

