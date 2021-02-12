How to Watch New Allison Janney & Mila Kunis Movie Breaking News in Yuba County

Allison Janney and Mila Kunis are facing off in one of the funniest movies of 2021, Tate Taylor’s Breaking News in Yuba County. When Sue Buttons’ (Janney) husband goes missing, she becomes a breaking news sensation overnight, and TV reporter sister Nancy (Kunis) is eager to be the one to crack the case. Unfortunately, Sue happens to know exactly where her husband is — she buried him out back after he died of a heart attack after she found out he was cheating on her. Sound like a breakneck series of events with no easy conclusion? Luckily, that’s where Allison Janney thrives — here’s how to watch the fast-paced dramedy this weekend.

While Breaking News in Yuba County isn’t on any major streaming platforms, you can still get ahold of this female-led flick the (kind of) old-fashioned way: buying it online from FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, or Redbox for $14.99.

Yuba County also features Regina Hall as the detective assigned to Sue Buttons’ case and a laugh-out-loud comedic ensemble of Awkwafina, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, and Jimmi Simpson. One thing you’ll notice about this movie right away: they’ve pretty much gotten rid of the men who might slow them down, letting Janney and Kunis shine through as leads whose stories — miraculously — have nothing to do with propelling another man’s storyline forward. But hey, isn’t that always the Allison Janney guarantee?

