Lori Loughlin Is Hoping to Travel Again After Passport Was Surrendered During Court Case

Lori Loughlin is looking to put her college admissions scandal completely behind her now that she’s been released from prison. She’s now asking for her passport back from the court because you never know when the opportunity will arise for international travel during a pandemic. We kid — sort of.

Per Page Six, the passport return is just a formality at this point as the government has no objections to her travel desires since she served her two-month sentence and paid her $150,000 fine. Of course, if she does decide to travel, she has to think about the optics of privilege after she was punished for her role in paying $500,000 to help get her daughters, Isabella Rose Gianulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Gianulli, 21, into the University of Southern California.

While the former Full House star’s main goal is to get back into Hollywood’s good graces and restart her acting career, her youngest daughter knows that there’s a lot of hard work ahead to change their image. “I really felt most moved by the fact that we did all of this and were so ignorant,” Olivia said in her December Red Table Talk. “I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege. And so when it was happening it didn’t feel wrong, it didn’t feel like, that’s not fair, a lot of people don’t have that.”

We haven’t heard from Loughlin at all, even though many public relations experts expect her to do a sit-down interview with a major network at some point. She might also be waiting for her husband Mossimo Gianulli to be released from prison so they can confidently say their legal troubles are behind them.

What we do know is that retrieving her U.S. passport is one of the final stages of her court case, so she might have a job in the works as Felicity Huffman is already staging her comeback with a new ABC comedy. It makes you wonder if she’s headed to Canada, where a large majority of Hallmark movies are filmed. Is the network ready for the Queen of Hallmark’s return?

