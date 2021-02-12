Tarek El Moussa Finally Reacts to Heather Rae Young’s Tattoo of His Name

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa made their love permanent this week, and no we’re not talking about them finally tying the knot. On a (now deleted) Instagram post, Young showed off a new butt tattoo dedicated to her beau, and let’s just say, people had some thoughts. Her new piece of ink read, “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa,” which gave people 50 Shades of Grey vibes they weren’t too fond of. But hey, as long as the couple likes it, we’re fans too. And while El Moussa hadn’t made a public comment about his wife-to-be’s tattoo since Young deleted her post but now, he finally told us exactly what he thinks about it.

In response to a comment on the Flip or Flop star’s engagement photos with Young one user wasn’t shy about asking El Moussa a harsh question, “Do you love the tattoo 🤮🤮.” Clearly, they aren’t fans of the ink, but El Moussa is!

The reality star responded to the critic and confirmed, “yes so much.” It wasn’t long before Young also chimed in the comments and wrote back, “yes we love it. Proud to be the future Mrs. El Moussa.” Didn’t you know? Couples who fight off internet trolls together, stay together.

Despite the two saying that they loved the tattoo, the haters didn’t stop and proceeded to ask why Young deleted her picture if they both were happy with it. Luckily, the Selling Sunset star didn’t spend longer fighting off non-supporters in the comment section and focused her energy on the positive ones instead.

El Moussa proposed to Young in July 2020, and while some have expressed concerns that they’re moving too quickly, we love that Young has spent quality time with his kids Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with Christina Anstead. And this ink just proves that Young is committed to being in El Moussa’s life, forever.

