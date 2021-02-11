How to Watch the New Silence of the Lambs Spin-Off Clarice for Free

It’s been a long time — 30 years in fact — but FBI agent Clarice Starling is back. The role made famous by Jodi Foster in the Oscar-winning movie The Silence of the Lambs is now being played by Rebecca Breeds in a continuation of Clarice’s story. The show, simply titled Clarice, premieres tonight at 10 p.m. EST on CBS, but you can still watch it on CBS All Access even if you don’t have cable.

In the show, Clarice is returning to the field as an FBI agent a year after the Buffalo Bill case. She’s charged with solving crimes and saving lives, but she’s also got issues of her own. She’s plagued by flashbacks of Buffalo Bill and Hannibal Lecter (although they can’t show or mention Hannibal because of copyright issues). The young agent also has to deal with her brand her high-profile reputation and an FBI rife with misogyny.

The show also features Buffalo Bill’s victim, Catherine (Marnee Carpenter), who is struggling with PTSD and to move on from being kidnapped.

CBS All Access offers a 7-day free trial and then costs $5.99 a month. You can watch all of the popular CBS shows, like the Young Sheldon and Picard, and any sporting events shown on CBS or CBS Sports. However, it won’t be CBS All Access for long: The streaming service will transform into Paramount+ later this year and include even more movies and TV shows.

CBS All Access Subscription $Free trial (and then $5.99/month) Buy now

Along with Clarice, you can also watch a ton of shows and live programming, ranging from sports to your favorite reality shows, on FuboTV. FuboTV gives you a 7-day free trial and then costs $64.99 a month.

FuboTV Subscription $Free trial (and then $64.99/month) Buy now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.