Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Giving It One Last Try on KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick might be the only two who are unaware of the chemistry they still have. That’s the hot topic of conversation between sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in a sneak-peek of the upcoming and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The short clip shows Kim revealing that she found the couple sleeping near each other on the couch. “They were separate, they weren’t spooning on the couch or anything,” she says in the video, “They weren’t far away, though — they were close.” The conversation then turns to the three sisters discussing the state of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship.

“Do you think they’re hooking up again?” asks Kendall. “I just want them to try.”

The couple might have the most on-and-off history of any duo in reality television. They first hooked up in 2006 in Mexico at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis’ mansion. It hasn’t been a fairy-tale romance for them since they weathered numerous cheating scandals with Scott and other women. They did manage a few moments of bliss and have three children together, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, before splitting in 2015.

Kourtney’s siblings think that another round of romance might be in the cards for them, though. “What’s the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they’re like, ‘You know what? We don’t vibe with this.,’ ” says Khloe. But it’s Kim, who delivers the sobering reality of the situation, “I think they’re afraid of messing up their good co-parenting,” she says.

Kim isn’t wrong. They spent so many years filled with drama that finally getting to a place of normalcy must have been a relief. They don’t want to rock the boat with feelings that might get a bit complicated — especially since they have three children and their feelings to think about.

The other issue is that the show was filmed so long ago, neither Scott nor Kourtney is single. Scott is dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, and Kourtney has recently been seen with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. If any reunion is going to happen between these two, it has to be a coordinated effort. Right now, the duo is going to remain friendly co-parenting exes.

