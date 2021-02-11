HBO Max Just Tried to Claim Sex and the City’ Is More ‘Realistic’ Without Samantha

Even though most of us are saying that there’s no Sex and the City without Samantha — let’s be honest, we are probably all going to watch the revival, And Just Like That, on HBO Max. Now, the network is trying to spin a theory that some fans might about why the series is more “realistic” without our favorite hellraiser, but we aren’t so sure.

OK, here’s what HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine: “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” he says. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

It’s completely true that people come and go from our lives — friendships that served us well in our 20s, don’t always make it to the next stage of our lives. That’s realistic and we can heartily embrace that idea. What gets us going is that this train of thought is being handed to us solely because the actresses don’t get along in real life. Kim Cattrall has told us for years that she was stuck in a mean-girls situation.

“I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” she told The Guardian in 2019. “It was a blessing in so many ways after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all returning to their original roles, it leaves Cattrall looking like the bad guy because she didn’t want to deal with the behind-the-scenes shenanigans. We all know that tensions were running high early in the series when she was labeled “a scene-stealer in the best possible sense,” per a Page Six source, even though this was supposed to be Parker’s starring vehicle.

It’s a situation that no one is going to win. Cattrall is going to be asked about not returning for the revival by the media for years to come and Parker and the producers will be asked if there is ever an opening for Samantha’s return. To give a convenient faded-friendship reasoning for the character’s absence just reminds us of why Cattrall isn’t back — the middle school playground never left.

