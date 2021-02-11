Kelly Rowland’s First Family Photo With Baby Son Noah Is Like Being Wrapped in a Giant Hug

Kelly Rowland has us all in our feelings after sharing the sweetest family photo on her Instagram page. Her newest bundle of joy, son Noah Jon, arrived on Jan. 21, but this is the first glimpse we’ve seen of him since his birth announcement.

The photo shows Rowland gazing adoringly at her youngest son, who is swaddled in a forest green wrap, as they lay comfortably in bed. Sitting next to the Destiny’s Child singer is her oldest son, Titan Jewell, age 6, who is leaning his head on his mom’s shoulder while gently caressing his brother’s head. She simply captioned the photo, “❤️My Happy Place❤️ ❤️So grateful ❤️.”

It’s pretty clear that Titan is smitten with Noah because the first photo she ever shared to announce her youngest’s birth was of him protectively smiling at his little bro. It’s the type of sibling love that every parent hopes for — especially when a new baby comes into the house. Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon made sure to make Titan feel like a part of the process every step of the pregnancy, including helping to pick out Noah’s name. It’s probably why he’s so invested in being a big brother.

“He feels like this baby is his baby, which is really sweet,” Rowland told previously SheKnows. “Well, we’ll see how long that lasts once the baby gets there.”

It looks like she doesn’t have to worry. For now, Titan is sliding right into his role just fine.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.

