Kate Middleton’s Family Planning Could Take a Big Step Toward Baby #4 This Spring

Kate Middleton is getting good and tired of COVID-19 lockdowns — but not for exactly the reason you might think. According to a new Us Weekly source, Prince William and Duchess Kate had more than a few royal tours set off schedule by this pandemic, and may have even rearranged their family planning to delay a fourth pregnancy. The source swears that Kate has always dreamed of having four children (and would be particularly pleased by Princess Charlotte having a younger sister), and that, as schools look to reopen in the spring, Kate and William may be taking advantage of the return to normalcy by moving forward with their baby-making plans.

Kate and William already have three royal children: 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis. And while William was initially quite certain that three kids was enough, this source says Kate has him convinced that more will only make them merrier.

“It took a while for Kate to convince William…He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed,” the source shared. “But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?”

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” the source continued. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

The absolute cherry on top for Kate would be welcoming another baby daughter, to give Charlotte the same experience she had growing up with younger sister Pippa Middleton.

“She wants Charlotte to have the same enjoyable experience — to grow up with a little a sister to confide in and look out for,” the source confirmed.

Of course, only Kate can tell us what Kate’s thinking. But if she’s always dreamed of having four kids, who are we not to celebrate that dream?

