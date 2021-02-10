When Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go See Princess Eugenie’s Baby?

Now that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son is here (ICYMI: he made his arrival on Feb. 9), royal watchers are dying to know when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get the opportunity to see the new family member. Even though the pandemic makes travel plans considerably more challenging, there may be clues that the visit could happen sooner rather than later.

It’s no secret that Harry and Eugenie are the closest of cousins and that she’s remained supportive of the stateside couple even after they left their senior royal roles. Eugenie reportedly loves the independent path the duo has created for themselves — so much so that she and her husband may also be considering doing something similar. Apparently, they want to keep their new baby a private citizen and not have to endure the strict royal protocols.

“Eugenie knows a title can be a curse as well as a blessing, and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” a source recently told Cosmopolitan. “Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy, healthy child.”

Per Hello!, Harry and Meghan have already sent Eugenie and Jack their good wishes, so a visit to see the new family of three seems like the next natural step. With an upcoming summer filled with major royal milestones, like Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday celebration at Trooping the Colour and Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, that would be the obvious time we would see them together. But knowing how tight the two couples are, we wouldn’t be surprised if a visit came earlier than that. Babies grow and change so rapidly, and Harry and Meghan might want to see the newborn before he’s four or five months old.

It’s also not a bad idea to go ahead of those big royal events, because it might smooth over any remaining tensions from Harry and Meghan’s exit. A breezy visit solely for family reasons — not work-related reasons — might be the perfect setting for a royal reunion.

