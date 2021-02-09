Donald Trump Thinks the Impeachment Trial Will Be Good for His Comeback

It’s been just about three weeks since the presidential inauguration and the ushering out of the Trump administration, but things have been happening behind the scenes at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently, Donald Trump is plotting his return from the golf course while his impeachment trial plays out in Washington, D.C.

Despite numerous controversies during his time in office, his die-hard supporters rarely wavered — and they seem poised to help him rise from the ashes again, according to a new article in Politico. “He’s Teflon, right. It’s been a month since the Capitol riot and I would say, for the most part, the GOP has coalesced back behind him,” a former Trump campaign official told reporters for the publication.

In fact, according to the article, “Trump aides contend, the impeachment process has proved beneficial to the ex-president — exposing disloyalty within the party’s ranks and igniting grassroots backlash against Republicans who have attempted to nudge the GOP base away from Trump.” And if the fractured Republican Party can weed out any detractors who might be inclined to vote for impeachment, the party could clear a path for Donald to make a comeback — you’re either in or you’re out of the 45th president’s camp.

Without a platform like Twitter to voice his opinion, he’s keeping an unusually low profile — and that smells of some serious plans for a reemergence into the political arena.

He’s not the only one in the family who is playing chess behind the scenes. Favorite daughter Ivanka Trump is reportedly hoping for a political future, as well. She helped secured several high-level pardons from her father before he left office — mainly from people who could help fund her ambitions beyond the Trump business empire. “The former first daughter apparently still believes she has a bright political future, and that people would agree if only they knew about all of the good work she allegedly did securing pardons for the poor and downtrodden from her father,” wrote Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin.

While it’s also been suggested that Ivanka may run for office in Florida, possibly against senior Senator Ted Cruz, it’s unclear what Donald will decide to do with his political power in the future — or if he’ll still have any. But it’s pretty easy to see that his message is still getting out there amongst his supporters. He just has to hope the impeachment trial goes his way to plan the comeback that he thinks he deserves.

