Katy Perry Had a Hard Time Accepting Orlando Bloom’s New Parent Memories With Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry recently welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and she’s telling anyone who will listen that becoming a parent is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to her — even as there are some seriously gnarly side effects to giving birth. While she’s equally gushing over Bloom’s involvement and support at home, there was one experience in which her partner couldn’t join her: the rush of becoming a parent for the first time. While this is Perry’s first child, Bloom welcomed his first child ten years ago, son Flynn Bloom with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Chatting with Jimmy Kimmel about what it’s like with a newborn in the house, Perry admits that she didn’t exactly welcome Bloom’s baby know-how from raising Flynn at first — but she’s come around to being grateful for a partner who’s not totally flummoxed.

Telling Kimmel about her new life as a mom, Perry said this: “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life. I have family and support, and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before — he has a 10-year-old son. So, as much as I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to hear all those stories,’ they actually helped.”

Perry says the relief at having some of the answers outweighed whatever initial hesitation she had about getting into the intimate details of Bloom, Kerr, and baby Flynn: “Oh, you’ve had a run at this. You know how to do this,” she remembers finally thinking.

Mostly, Perry is just trying to keep her head above water with the whirlwind of new information about her body that she’s getting in these postpartum weeks — not to mention returning as a judge to American Idol, releasing a new album, and all those other normal, new-mom things.

“He’s been amazing, incredible, and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful,” she concluded about her and Bloom’s early days with Daisy Dove. With a newborn, everything’s new — even a second-time dad.

