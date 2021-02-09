Heather Rae Young Got Tarek El Moussa’s Name Tattooed on Her Butt — & That’s Not All

Heather Rae Young is ready to make a commitment, y’all. And if COVID-19 must delay her walk down the aisle with Tarek El Moussa, then Young is just going to find another way around it — and so she did, debuting a rather permanent addition to her aesthetic that indicates she sees El Moussa in her life forever. In a new photo she’s since removed from Instagram (see here), Young pulls down the top of her leggings to reveal some fresh ink dedicated to her fiancé, a curly line of script reading: “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa.” Which is…probably an inside joke, right?

El Moussa proposed to Young in July 2020, keeping pace with a whirlwind romance that had seen them moving in together and saying their “I love you”s within a week of dating. It now seems that forever can’t come fast enough for these two, and as renovations on their dream home go awry and COVID continues to make event planning impossible, Young has opted for a personal memento in the meantime.

El Moussa clearly seems thrilled with the new addition, writing “Forever and ever and ever” on her post, to which she replied “love you so much.”

Young also showed off a second Valentine’s Day surprise she’d set up for El Moussa, teasing a video of rose petals and candles leading down a hallway. Tarek has yet to post what he had planned for Valentine’s Day (or his own “yes ma’am” tattoo) but then again — it is still nearly a week away. Clearly, Young couldn’t help celebrating her favorite holiday early! And it doesn’t hurt that El Moussa now knows his fiancée has high expectations for the big day.

