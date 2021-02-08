Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Had Some Fighting Words For Gisele Bündchen After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Win

Last night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady clinched the seventh Super Bowl win of his career and beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, a disappointing turn for rival team QB Patrick Mahomes, whose fiancée Brittany Matthews and mom Randi Mahomes (among thousands of fans) were watching and cheering him on. “Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back!” Patrick wrote on Twitter — while mom Randi got a little more personal in her response. Toward the end of the game, Randi sent out her own tweet suggesting that the ref had been on Tampa’s side from the beginning, and tagging Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen for good measure.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial,” Randi tweeted — and that’s not the only person she took to task that night. She and Matthews both took issue with ESPN’s Twitter coverage, which they felt was discouraging to Mahomes and the Chiefs.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

In response to one tweet picture of Mahomes’ face, Randi wrote: “Yep that’s my child. Thanks for the heart @espn go chiefs.”

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

To the same tweet, Matthews replied: “Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…🌽🌽🌽🌽-y.”

Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words.. pic.twitter.com/zAkIZOHVuh — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

We can’t blame Randi and Matthews for being defensive of Patrick, and we’re sure ESPN could handle the heat. With a baby on the way, Matthews couldn’t be prouder of her fiancé either way, and we happen to know that Randi chatted up Tom Brady’s parents after the game — so no hard feelings there. All we’ll say is this: if Mahomes and Matthews ever go south and he makes his way toward The Bachelor, those ladies would be facing one hell of a hometown date.

