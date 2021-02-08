Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Super Bowl Commercial Pokes Fun at Their Unlikely Relationship

Ten years ago, we never could have predicted that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would get together — and they wouldn’t have predicted it either! In a surprise T-Mobile commercial for the 2021 Super Bowl, Stefani and Shelton poked fun at their unlikely romance with a video featuring Stefani describing her next ideal man to fellow Voice coach Adam Levine — but, due to a subpar connection, Levine gets the message a little twisted. And thus, he decides on that misinformation that Shelton is the perfect man to go on a blind date with Stefani, which she reacts to with audible surprise. In other words: they get it! And they totally think they’re a weird pairing too!

Strictly looking at their musical roots, it’s clear that Stefani and Shelton didn’t start out cut from the same cloth. The lead of ska-inspired rock band No Doubt was definitely a far cry from country crooner Shelton — and yet, we’ve seen already how well their styles can merge given the opportunity with duets like “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.”

In their Super Bowl commercial, Stefani tells Levine that she’s “sick of LA guys” and wants “someone completely different, maybe from another country” and “unthreatened by a strong, confident woman.” But what Levine hears is “I want someone completely country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong, confident woman” — and Shelton immediately comes to mind.

We love a couple that’s not afraid to make fun of itself — and appreciate the reminder that falling in love won’t always look like you expected. Now that they’re officially engaged (and Stefani’s marriage to Rossdale is officially annulled), we can’t wait for these two to get down the aisle as planned, making their unexpected dreams come true.

