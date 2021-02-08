Gisele Bündchen Proves She’s Team Tom Brady in the Cutest Way Pre-Super Bowl

It’s game day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs! And Gisele Bündchen is supporting her husband Tom Brady just as proudly as we would expect from the supermodel. Bündchen has always been Brady’s biggest cheerleader throughout his football career, and while this is his first Super Bowl playing with the Buccaneers, his wife quickly got on board and has made it clear that she’s #TeamBrady all the way. See the sweet way Bündchen is supporting her husband below:

“Let’s go Bucs!!!!!!! Let’s go papai!!! #LFG #superbowl 🔥 🔥 🔥” wrote Bündchen as she showed off her shirt — which conveniently blends the Bucs’ initials and colors (along with the “Go Bucs” message) with her husband’s TB12 brand logo. Brady might be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but his family is surely one of his greatest accomplishments.

Bündchen not only supports Brady on the field but at home, too. In fact, according to the football star’s book, The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer, the two have a strict diet that they follow to keep themselves feeling good and in shape.

Brady and Bündchen share their two little ones: Vivian Lake and Benjamin (as well as Brady’s son Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan), and they always make sure to celebrate Brady in the cutest way together.

I mean look at their smiles! We love that Brady’s games turn into a fun family affair for everyone. Win or lose tonight, Brady gets to go home to his incredible family — and that’s a win in and of itself.

