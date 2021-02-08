Amanda Gorman’s Super Bowl Kickoff Poem Has Us Crying Even Harder Than Inauguration

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman opened the show at Super Bowl LV with a moving tribute to three honorary captains: U.S. Marine Corps veteran James Martin, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis. Gorman made history reciting her poem “Chorus of the Captains” in a pre-taped segment that aired before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game as the first-ever poet to perform at the Super Bowl — and she’s no stranger to making history. Gorman was also our nation’s first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, and her performances both at the 2021 inauguration and on today’s show suggest her future will only get brighter. Here are the inspiring words 22-year-old Gorman shared with Super Bowl viewers today.

“Today we honor our three captains, for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need. They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers, and educators,” she read (watch full video here), then going on to invoke each captain specifically.

Change Sings: A Children's Anthem $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country $12.25 on Amazon.com Buy now

“James has felt the wounds of warfare but this warrior still shares his home with at-risk kids. During COVID, he’s even lent a hand live-streaming football for family and fans. Trimaine is an educator who works non-stop, providing his community with hot spots, laptops, and tech workshops so his students have all the tools they need to succeed in life and in school. Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa hospital. Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible. She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic and fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone, defining the front line heroes risking their lives for our own.”

Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible. She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic and fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone, defining the front line heroes risking their lives for our own.

Gorman concluded with a message of unity and a call to ongoing action, highlighting as she did in her inaugural poem the need for collective compassion if we are to move forward. This Harvard graduate has Michelle Obama’s ear for a reason — and every one of us should take a moment to listen.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see every Super Bowl halftime performer since 1993.