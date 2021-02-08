The rising tension between Prince Harry and Prince William has been building up for years. While many believe that Meghan Markle’s entrance into the royal family was the beginning of the rift for the brothers, the truth is there are surely many reasons why the two have grown apart, with William’s future succession to the throne likely to cause a rift between the brothers soon or later — an outcome their mother, Princess Diana would likely have done her best to avoid. Royal expert Robert Jobson spoke to Us Weekly about what Lady Di’s reaction would be at her sons’ feud, and the steps she would take to put an end to it.

“I think they ought to [fix things],” Jobson told the outlet. “And I think that, you know, their mother, if [she] was alive, I trust [she would] bang their heads together and say, ‘Do a television makeup. Do a television interview and just stop the stories.’ Because we’re never going to stop talking about them unless they do something about it.”

While publicly airing out their dirty laundry is not a route the royal family would typically take, publicly squashing the brother’s feud is on par with Princess Diana’s anti-establishment attitude.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, has taken a much different approach — letting his sons handle their relationship on their own. The royal expert told US Weekly that he’s “sure the Prince of Wales is upset,” and he believes Charles has no clue as to why the fight between the brothers has lasted so long. However, Jobson has theorized that it was William who hurt his brother deeply, explaining that, in his opinion, the fight was “unlike Harry” and so there “must be something really deep down that’s offended him.”

“We all fall out with our siblings [now and] again, but to continue into a feud is a little, unlike Harry, actually,” he explained. “The character that I knew, he was quite relaxed, actually. And I think he wouldn’t have wanted to continue this. So, I don’t understand what the problem is.”

Whatever the cause — and continuation — of the rift, we hope these two brothers can hash it out and repair their relationship, as Jobson and so many others believe Princess Diana would have wanted them to.

