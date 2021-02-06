Natalie Portman Claps Back Against That Ridiculous Baby Bump Rumor

When you’re a high-profile celeb like Natalie Portman, there are always going to people speculating about your private life — and commenting on your body. This week, after Portman was spotted in Australia on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder sporting what — gasp! — looked like an actual, completely normal hint of a tummy, Page Six went ahead and speculated that it was a baby bump and that Portman was secretly pregnant with her third child. Not surprising, the Oscar-winning actress wasn’t pleased, and Portman clapped back against the ridiculous baby bump rumor.

Portman took to her Instagram story to share some choice words about the intrusive headline and story, revealing that she is, in fact, absolutely not pregnant and would like everyone to stop commenting on women’s bodies. The actress is not shy when it comes to calling out the toxicity that she’s experienced as a famous celeb and this instance was no different.

Instagram/ @natalieportman

“Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant…” Portman wrote. “…But apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost.”

The actress, in fact, has two children with her husband Benjamin Millepied: Aleph and Amalia. While she chooses to keep her kiddos out of the spotlight most of the time, she did give her fans a sneak peek of her little ones back in May on her Instagram. Alongside the picture of her snuggling Aleph and Amalia, she captioned her post, “❤️❤️❤️📸@benjaminmillepied” revealing the rare photo was captured by her husband.

It’s a sweet, rare family portrait, and we love that Portman shared it. Given how private the mom of usually two is, it’s telling that Portman was frustrated enough (and rightfully so) with this latest media speculation of her body. Props to Portman for shutting down the rumors in the classiest way possible.

