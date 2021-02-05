Hilaria Baldwin Finally Issues Apology Over Faked Spanish Heritage

It’s been more than a month since a viral Twitter thread exposed Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin for having faked her Spanish heritage and accent. Hilaria, a self-proclaimed white woman, quickly found herself in the center of one of the wildest scandals after admitting that she was born in Boston and not Majorca, Spain as most people were led to believe. When the news of her falsified (not to mention, just completely unnecessary) foreign identity came to light, many were understandably angry and pained by her story. Why was Baldwin reaping the benefits of her fabricated accent while others were made fun of? Despite having earlier said that she would not be apologizing, it appears the influencer has had a change of heart, as she has now issued an apology on Instagram.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” Baldwin began her post. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

The star went on to reaffirm that she was proud of her Spain-steeped upbringing, and did not intend to raise her own kids with any less Spanish influence on their lives.

“I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both,” she wrote. “Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together.”

Noticeably, the star also turned off the IG comments on her post. We’re glad that Baldwin has finally come to her senses and now (seemingly) understands how she has hurt people along the way, but we have to admit it’s still baffling how this came about in the first place.

