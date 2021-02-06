How to Watch the Kitten Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

There’s a big game on Sunday — and it doesn’t involve any people. The stars of this game day are small, vocal, and have a whole lot of attitude. Yep, we’re talking about the Kitten Bowl. Get your snacks ready and settle in, because you aren’t going to want to miss the Kitten Bowl at 2 p.m. EST. Yeah, sure, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing in the Super Bowl later that night, but honestly, we’d rather watch the kittens on Kitten Bowl VIII.

The Kitten Bowl is hosted by Beth Stern, while Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley give you the play-by-play. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of slow-mo shots and replays. The kittens are divided into two teams, and though the game is mostly chaotic, it’s definitely worth watching. You can even check out photos of the players before kick-off.

This Super Bowl Sunday event, which has been going on since 2014, has helped 50,000 kittens get adopted. (Now that’s a number to meow about!)

If you’re worried about missing out on some cute kittens because you don’t have cable, don’t fret. You can stream the Kitten Bowl on Hulu + Live and FuboTV for free.

Hulu + Live offers a 7-day free trial. The streaming platform streams most of the major TV networks. An added bonus: Hulu + Live is also carrying the Super Bowl, so you can just switch to it after the Kitten Bowl ends.

Take advantage of FuboTV's 7-day free trial. You can watch your favorite shows, sports, and news through this streaming service. They're also streaming the Super Bowl.

