How to Watch the Puppy Bowl Even If You Don’t Have Cable

This Sunday, all the cool people are getting the party started about four hours early with the only Bowl that, in my humble opinion, is worth celebrating: the Puppy Bowl, otherwise known as Puppy Bowl XVII (yeah! we can get fancy with Roman numerals too!). On Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET, Animal Planet will air the 17th installment of Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff, two brigades of shelter pups who will woof it out on a mini football field in competition for pats, admiration, and the treasured Lombarky trophy. Eager to watch these 70 adoptable pups roughhouse but not sure where to find Animal Planet? We’ve got you covered.

The #1 way to access not just the Puppy Bowl but all of Animal Planet is through new streaming service Discovery+, which offers prices starting at $4.99 a month and a 7-day free trial for its services. If you’re regularly interested in content from Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, or HGTV, this service is also a great bet.

If you’re not ready to pull the trigger on Discovery+, streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV all offer the Animal Planet channel, so if you’re signed up for any of the above, you’re good to go. If you’re not, now’s a good time to take advantage of Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV’s 7-day free trials (or SlingTV’s 3-day trial).

Our Sunday plan looks a little something like this: watch the Puppy Bowl, eat more nachos than advisable, and tune in for The Weeknd’s half-time show. No matter how you feel about football, there’s plenty to be excited about this weekend.

