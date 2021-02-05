Jennifer Aniston’s New Photo Reminds Us She’s BFF With This Former Disney Star

Jennifer Aniston has so many A-list friends that we love to name-check — Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Kimmel, Courtney Cox — that we often forget about her Disney star BFF: Selena Gomez. The dynamic duo first met in the bathroom at a Vanity Fair event years ago and it’s been love at first sight ever since.

Their latest photo popped up in Aniston’s Instagram Story recently, where the two posed with their talent manager Aleen Keshishian. The grainy photo, most likely taken in pre-COVID times, shows the three of them huddled together for a selfie that went awry. Aniston looks skeptically at the camera, Keshishian is sandwiched in the middle with a big smile, and Gomez tilts her head back in a fit of laughter.

The Morning Show star wrote, “Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian. We love you,” while still making sure to tag Gomez, who promptly shared it to her own Instagram Story. The best part about this friendship is the fact that they genuinely hang out in real life; it’s not just about celebrating their manager’s birthday.

They shared their BFF story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year when Aniston guest-hosted and Gomez stopped by to promote her album, Rare. Even though their meet-cute story started in a bathroom, it’s evolved to pizza nights at the former Friends star’s house — and we are supremely jealous.

You’ve always been so sweet,” Aniston said to the singer. “You really are a genuine [Friends] fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza.”

“Yes, we do,” Gomez chimed in.

Besides wanting to be a fly on the wall and hear what these two discuss while having a pizza party, isn’t it time they star in a TV show or movie together? Or maybe there’s a perfect cameo opportunity for Gomez to play herself on The Morning Show. We’re ready to make this happen.

