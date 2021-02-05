Meghan Markle May Be Writing a Tell-All Book About Her Time With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has written a “tell-all” book about the Duchess titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: Part 1, out now, and about as flattering to her sibling as the title would suggest. While reports earlier this year claimed that Meghan was distressed by this literary venture, an unnamed friend has come forward to say that, actually, Meghan couldn’t care less and doesn’t even know what you’re talking about. But if it’s a tell-all book you’re after, the friend continues, she’ll do you one better, revealing that Meghan is facing several serious book offers to write about her experience with the royal family and that the Duchess is considering her options.

A source close to Meghan told Vanity Fair that, far from thinking about Samantha’s debut, the former royal has been considering her own.

“Meghan has some very serious book deals on the table. They are all up for consideration,” the friend shared.

It's a royal win for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, who just got an apology from the celebrity news agency X17. Even better: Photos of baby Archie will never again be taken on private property. #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #RoyalFamilyhttps://t.co/OAx7ve8UjL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 9, 2020

As for why Meghan isn’t bothered about the publication of a book that, among other things, suggests Meghan was in the wrong for not rescheduling her royal wedding to allow father Thomas Markle to attend? The truth is, Meghan and Samantha have such a distant relationship that there’s nothing damning (and actually true) Samantha could say, this source explains.

“Meghan has not seen Samantha for years so the idea that she is worried about the book is nonsense,” they said. “Meghan barely knows Samantha, they haven’t seen each other for nearly 20 years.”

We don’t need to tell you how quickly a Meghan Markle tell-all about her brief time as a royal would fly off bookshelves — or how much tension it might cause between Prince Harry and his family in the UK. For the latter reason alone, we’re sure this isn’t an endeavor Meghan will take on without seriously considering the ramifications.

