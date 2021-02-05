Salma Hayek Is Making ‘A Boob’s Life’ TV Show About Talking Breasts

Salma Hayek is certainly not shy when it comes to discussing bold topics, and her new project is no different — it’s all about boobs. As reported by Deadline, Hayek is set to executive produce a new show on HBO Max called A Boob’s Life. The actress’ Ventanarose Productions’ new series is based on the upcoming book A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You by Leslie Lehr, which will be released in early March and is now available to pre-order. As someone who has a great relationship with her body and is always comfortable in her skin, it was only to be expected that Hayek would eventually embark on making a show that resonated with that same message.

The new HBO Max show is a half-hour comedy about a woman named Leslie, who upon turning 40 has her life turned upside down when her boobs start talking to her (normal stuff, you know?) Needless to say, Leslie (and her boobs) are in for a wild ride together as they navigate society’s obsession with women’s breasts.

Hayek’s project shines a light on the body love and unapologetic bikini pictures we regularly see from the celeb and honestly, we couldn’t think of a better fit than her for the series.

“We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” Hayek told the outlet.

She added, “In A Boob’s Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.