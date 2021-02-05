Donald Trump’s SAG-AFTRA Resignation Letter Reads Like a Comedy Central Roast

Donald Trump may be the former president, but he also made a brief cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York — which he’d like everyone to remember. But we shouldn’t expect any more appearances on the big screen anytime soon, because the former president resigned from the Screen Actors Guild today in a letter that can only be described as very petty. His ~highly professional~ letter came after the labor union announced it would be expelling him as a member after his role in the violent Capitol riots, the same charges for which he was impeached. Upon hearing the news, Trump opted for a “you can’t fire me, I quit” resignation and penned a letter to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. Someone might want to call Comedy Central because this is one for the books.

Donald Trump’s resignation letter from @sagaftra is truly something. It’s so embarrassing that the only two U.S. presidents who have actually been union members are this jag and Ronald fucking Reagan (who was the president of SAG!) pic.twitter.com/uBcu9CZWNL — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) February 4, 2021

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Trump wrote.

So professional, right? And it gets even pettier from there. He added, “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me,” Trump concluded.

SAG-AFTRA’s response to Trump? “Thank you.”

