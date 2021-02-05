How to Watch the Super Bowl For Free If You Don’t Have Cable

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching and whether you’re a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or just the pigs in blankets that accompany this special day, we’re here to help you celebrate (in a COVID-safe fashion, of course). While flipping on the game should be the easiest part of the day, those of us not accustomed to regularly watching football games realized early on we had a small hurdle: we got rid of our cable boxes five years ago. For those of you still happily channel-surfing, all you’ll need to do is tune in to CBS (or go to CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App, then enter your cable log-in) at 6:30 p.m. ET and enjoy the show. If you’re staring at a Roku, Apple TV, or Chromecast and whispering “help,” we’ve got you.

Luckily, streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV all offer the CBS channel, so if you’re signed up for any of the above, you’re good to go. If you’re not, now’s a good time to take advantage of Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV’s 7-day free trials (or SlingTV’s 3-day trial).

And for those of you just in it for The Weeknd’s halftime show: You can expect him to show up around 8 p.m. ET.

