Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have ‘No Contact’ Amid Reports He’s Moving Out

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s looming (rumored) divorce has been in the news since the very start of 2021, and the rumors show no sign of slowing down before the March 18 release of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Sources have strongly indicated that Kim and West’s divorce will play out as a plot line on the show, and hinted that Kim has not yet filed for divorce because she wants to wait for the marriage’s dissolution to air first. If that’s the case, then it’s becoming notably harder for this pair to hide. Earlier this week, fans noticed that what was once West’s closet had been emptied out and converted into a Skims showroom, and a source told Page Six just yesterday that West had removed 500 pairs of sneakers from the home while Kim was on vacation, a thoughtful gesture to give him some space to remove his things. As all signs point to West moving out of their shared Calabasas home, a new source now reveals a sad detail about the state of their relationship: namely, that Kim and West have “no contact” at all these days.

A source explains to People that Kim has only grown more confident in her decision to split amid her separation from West, and that she’s increasingly confident that her family can make the transition work. As that happens, she’s also grown more independent from West.

“Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives. They have no contact,” the source says. “Kim stays focused on the kids and work. She is very busy and seems happy.”

This source agrees that Kim is likely waiting to file due to KUWTK timing, and that she will “file for divorce when the season has aired,” having already retained the services of divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

Right now, it seems like Kim’s TV life and social media life are overlapping in a way she’d prefer they didn’t. West moving his things out of the house doesn’t look like a promising sign for the couple, but fine, Kim — I guess we’ll see how it plays out come March 18.

