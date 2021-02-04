Heather Graham Shares Unseen Photos of Late Ex Heath Ledger

It’s been more than a decade since the world felt the loss of Heath Ledger. Ledger was a phenomenal actor, director, and photographer whose life was cut tragically short; he died at age 28 on Jan. 22, 2008, of an accidental prescription drug overdose. But his legacy lives on, not only in his daughter, Matilda, or his phenomenal body of work, but for his kindness and the people whose lives he touched. Among them: His ex-girlfriend Heather Graham, who recently took to Instagram to remember the late actor and share a carousel of images from their time together. See the sweet photos below.

“Going through my photos I found these,” Graham wrote. “Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person.” The throwback images include two of the then-couple embracing and posing for a picture with the last photo in the carousel being a photo of Ledger alone snapping a picture of himself shirtless on his camera.

Ledger and Graham were first linked around the time the late actor was filming A Knight’s Tale before they split in 2001. After their breakup, he began dating Michelle Williams, with whom he shared his daughter Matilda. While Ledger and Graham’s time together as a couple was short, it’s clear that Graham has nothing but warm thoughts about her ex, and her nostalgic post sparked many fans of The Dark Knight actor to react in the comments.

“This is so beautiful and personal. Thank you for sharing this time of your life with us,” wrote one user; another Instagram comment read, “A great Australian talent – missed but never forgotten 🇦🇺,” and still others sent an abundance of love Graham’s way with simple heart emojis.

Ultimately, this post truly encompasses the man Ledger was: beloved by fans, ex-girlfriends, and the world.

