Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Self-Care Issue Promo Graphic
Newsletters
Newsletters

Heather Graham Shares Unseen Photos of Late Ex Heath Ledger

Daisy Maldonado
Heath Ledger, Heather Graham
©2001 ROSS ELMI / HUTCHINS PHOTO. /Newscom/MEGA
Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019
Andrew East, Shawn Johnson
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA -
(L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
View Gallery 10 Images

It’s been more than a decade since the world felt the loss of Heath Ledger. Ledger was a phenomenal actor, director, and photographer whose life was cut tragically short; he died at age 28 on Jan. 22, 2008, of an accidental prescription drug overdose. But his legacy lives on, not only in his daughter, Matilda, or his phenomenal body of work, but for his kindness and the people whose lives he touched. Among them: His ex-girlfriend Heather Graham, who recently took to Instagram to remember the late actor and share a carousel of images from their time together. See the sweet photos below.

“Going through my photos I found these,” Graham wrote. “Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person.” The throwback images include two of the then-couple embracing and posing for a picture with the last photo in the carousel being a photo of Ledger alone snapping a picture of himself shirtless on his camera.

Ledger and Graham were first linked around the time the late actor was filming A Knight’s Tale before they split in 2001. After their breakup, he began dating Michelle Williams, with whom he shared his daughter Matilda. While Ledger and Graham’s time together as a couple was short, it’s clear that Graham has nothing but warm thoughts about her ex, and her nostalgic post sparked many fans of The Dark Knight actor to react in the comments.

“This is so beautiful and personal. Thank you for sharing this time of your life with us,” wrote one user; another Instagram comment read, “A great Australian talent – missed but never forgotten 🇦🇺,” and still others sent an abundance of love Graham’s way with simple heart emojis.

Ultimately, this post truly encompasses the man Ledger was: beloved by fans, ex-girlfriends, and the world.

Before you go, see celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.

Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin at the induction ceremony for Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Steve Irwin, Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA April 26, 2018.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad