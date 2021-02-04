This Reality Star Just Confirmed She’s Been Talking to Jennifer Lopez’s Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez, what have you done? Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy set the internet’s heart racing with a reunion episode that heavily poked at her FaceTime flirtation with an unnamed ex-MLB player — who her co-star yesterday confirmed to be Rodriguez. Soon thereafter, LeCroy spoke out herself to clarify that she and Rodriguez had never met in person, but yes, had occasionally talked on the phone. Now, if I had outed myself as having multiple phone conversations with Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé, I would be checking myself into the Witness Protection Program right about now. But LeCroy insists that their relationship has been totally blown out of proportion.

Talking to Page Six, LeCroy says they “never met up” despite a fellow cast member’s claim that she flew down to Miami to meet him, and calls Rodriguez “just an acquaintance.”

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she added, saying she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

LeCroy further confirmed that it was Rodriguez they were discussing in the Southern Charm reunion show, and that she’d requested they bleep out his name before airing.

“I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

Readers of celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi will know that several others have anonymously reached out to share their experiences with A-list couple Rodriguez and Lopez, with three separate accounts claiming that Lopez “always requests male flight attendants” when with Rodriguez, and two accounts claim women are not allowed to make eye contact with Rodriguez. One source additionally alleges that Rodriguez had been hitting up a friend of hers on Instagram in a flirtatious way.

Neither Rodriguez nor Lopez have commented on the situation, and we can only hope that LeCroy meant it when she said their chats were “innocent.”

