What must it have been like to be the daughter of the Whitney Houston, one of the most highly awarded and acclaimed artists of all time? This was a question Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Houston and musician Bobby Brown, faced all her life before she passed away in 2015, just three years after mother Houston, and under similar circumstances. A new Lifetime documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All takes on this mother-daughter relationship in a two-hour film airing Saturday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. ET, and featuring close friends and loved ones who have never before shared their perspective on Houston and Brown’s lives.

Houston’s goddaughter Brandi Boyd Burnside was involved in the production of this documentary, and she’s proud of how the film sheds new light on their struggles.

“I’m proud that I am able to give a passionate, positive portrayal of two amazing people,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We follow their trials and tribulations, their struggles and things they were forced to deal with. We showed how this never changed their beautiful souls.”

Houston and Brown have long been known for sharing their struggles with drug addiction and media attention, both found unresponsive in their bathtubs at the end of their lives. Their loved ones have long sought to rehabilitate an image they feel was unfairly maligned by media and reality TV programs at the time.

