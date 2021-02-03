Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Be Dealt a Huge Blow by the Queen This Spring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have one last fight to deal with after exiting their roles as senior royals, and it’s not going to be an easy one. After serving 10 years in the British Army, Harry cares more about his honorary military titles than almost anything else, and that might be taken away from him permanently by Queen Elizabeth.

In the original 2020 Megxit deal, those titles were put on hold with the Queen revisiting the idea in a year to see if Prince Harry could retain them or they would be gone for good. Now that the year has almost come to a close, he is ready to campaign to get them back. “His military work is one of the most important things to him,” a source told the Telegraph. “Of course he wants to keep them.”

With the upcoming virtual meeting in March, it’s sounding like Queen Elizabeth isn’t interested in his opinion. The couple can’t have everything they want — the perks of senior royalty and a private life outside of the monarchy. The source says the Queen doesn’t want them to have “one foot in, one foot out” when it comes to the monarchy, and depriving Prince Harry of the one aspect he loves about his royal life is a way to control the situation.

Even though a few names, including Prince William, have been thrown into the ring to possibly take over Harry’s honorary titles, he’s going to plead his case to his grandmother at the upcoming meeting. He may have a trick up his sleeve now that he recently won his defamation case against the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, who claimed he abandoned the military for his American life with Meghan. He won a significant amount of money after the court ruled in his favor.

“The duke’s commitment to the men and women who have put their lives on the line, to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and to military families, is steadfast and unquestionable,” his lawyer, Jenny Afia, said in the court proceedings per Marie Claire.

Will Queen Elizabeth buy this argument from her favorite grandson? The couple has made significant efforts to become financially independent and they’ve paid back their debt, but it may not be enough for a family who believes royal duty above all else.

