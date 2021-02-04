Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Photo Peek at His Adult Life

For as high-profile as his movie-star parents Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are, it’s rare that we ever get a look at Connor Cruise. The last time he posted a photo of himself was in August 2020 –— and only his legs were captured in the picture as he gazed out over the sunset from his boat.

Well, Connor is now back on Instagram showing off a huge 200-pound fish he caught while on vacation with friends in Costa Rica. He captioned the photo, “Yellowfin were chewing today.” The former DJ is now a professional deep-sea fisherman and it looks like it was a big day out on the water. The yellowfin tuna is almost as big as Tom and Nicole’s son — and he’s grinning in the photo sporting sunglasses and a full beard.

While not a lot is known about the 26-year-old, he definitely prefers to live his life out of the spotlight. He married fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi in 2019. Not in attendance: mom Nicole, although she has continued to publicly support her two older children, Connor and daughter Bella, 28, even though they don’t share a similar faith or beliefs.

“They are adults,” Nicole told Australia’s Who magazine in 2018. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

Connor maintains a closer relationship with his action-star dad, but Tom doesn’t reveal too much about his kids in the media. The family likes to maintain its privacy, but the Mission Impossible star has always relished in the role of fatherhood. “I’ll never forget the moment I became a dad,” the actor shared with Esquire in 2010. “It’s hard to describe — that level of responsibility, the desire to give such joy. [And] the clarity: Nothing is more important than this.”

