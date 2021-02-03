Paulina Porizkova Proves That ‘Sexy Has No Expiration Date’ With Stunning Naked Photo

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is always stunning — but at 55 years old, she’s also dismantling society’s thoughts on age with her latest sizzling Instagram photo. Porizkova posted a saucy, NSFW pic of herself literally wearing nothing, and she looks amazing. It’s not just the picture that makes a statement, though; she added a thought-provoking caption that should make us all stop and think.

The sultry shot shows the supermodel naked in a bedroom with the natural light from the windows streaming in around her. She’s smiling straight at the camera with the bed frame and her arms discreetly covering parts of her body. The caption begins with, “Put your clothes on. 😱.” Sure, she’s joking, but what Porizkova says next really hits home.

She talks about being inspired by Elizabeth Hurley’s recent sexy photo on Instagram and how it created some controversy on social media. She writes, “When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore – the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency.” Society generally celebrates “younger” women for being comfortable in their skin, but once Porizkova hit 50 years of age, the comments suddenly changed.

“At fifty, I am reviled for it. ‘Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic,'” she continues. “Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity?” She goes on to say that she believes it’s “because of men” who favor youth over wisdom and that it’s an “unevolved” perspective. Porizkova makes a great point about women not needing validation from men, and we can change the perspective by changing our priorities — there’s beauty in all stages of our lives.

She might also have the best hashtags for her smoking hot photo that we should all steal and use — #sexyhasnoexpirationdate and #betweenjloandbettywhite. We think Jennifer Lopez and Betty White would approve of this empowering message.

Before you go, click here to see all the stars who got naked for a movie or TV role.

