Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Self-Care Issue Promo Graphic
Newsletters
Newsletters

Jill Biden’s Gift to Michelle Obama Hints at Her Lasting Influence on the White House

Louisa Ballhaus
Michelle Obama, Jill Biden
Michelle Obama, Jill Biden ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) holds his
FILE - In this June 9,
** FILE **In this Aug. 1,
Chicago, Illinois, USA, May 11, 1987
View Gallery 22 Images

A lot has changed in the White House over the past four years, but new FLOTUS Jill Biden found a subtle way to let Michelle Obama know that her influence was still clear at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Obama shared a photo to Instagram of a present she’d received from the former second lady to her first, and it’s a poignant symbol of the resilience of new life under harsh circumstances — a basket of vegetables grown right in the White House backyard, courtesy of a kitchen garden Obama first planted in 2009.

“So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS!” Obama shared alongside a photo of the vibrant veggies. “These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise. Love you, Jill!”

While Obama’s kitchen garden was a clear nod to her Let’s Move! initiative as FLOTUS, aimed at fighting childhood obesity and encouraging public health, it also carries on a long tradition of vegetable growing on the grounds, started by President John Adams in 1797. And while we can’t quite picture Melania Trump on her hands and knees with gardening tools, it seems this patch of vegetation has thrived under the White House’s care nonetheless, so Biden can pick it up right where Obama left off.

Look, is our ideal gift a basket of vegetables? Under most circumstances, no. But the symbolism of this gift makes it absolutely perfect.

Shop These Biden/Harris Memoirs
promise me dad
Promise Me Dad $15.08 Buy now
joe biden what matters now
What Matters Now $15.99 Buy now
Promises to keep
Promises to Keep $8.90 Buy now
kamala harris rooted in justice
Rooted in Justice $10.99 Buy now
truths we hold
The Truths We Hold $8.79 Buy now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad