Jill Biden’s Gift to Michelle Obama Hints at Her Lasting Influence on the White House

A lot has changed in the White House over the past four years, but new FLOTUS Jill Biden found a subtle way to let Michelle Obama know that her influence was still clear at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Obama shared a photo to Instagram of a present she’d received from the former second lady to her first, and it’s a poignant symbol of the resilience of new life under harsh circumstances — a basket of vegetables grown right in the White House backyard, courtesy of a kitchen garden Obama first planted in 2009.

“So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS!” Obama shared alongside a photo of the vibrant veggies. “These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise. Love you, Jill!”

While Obama’s kitchen garden was a clear nod to her Let’s Move! initiative as FLOTUS, aimed at fighting childhood obesity and encouraging public health, it also carries on a long tradition of vegetable growing on the grounds, started by President John Adams in 1797. And while we can’t quite picture Melania Trump on her hands and knees with gardening tools, it seems this patch of vegetation has thrived under the White House’s care nonetheless, so Biden can pick it up right where Obama left off.

Look, is our ideal gift a basket of vegetables? Under most circumstances, no. But the symbolism of this gift makes it absolutely perfect.

