Watch John Travolta & Daughter Ella Recreate ‘Grease’ Dance for Super Bowl Commercial

It’s almost Super Bowl time, which means that our favorite part of the big event — a.k.a all the star-studded commercials — are already rolling in. Yep, watching all of the super bowl commercials is basically our favorite tradition. The range of these ads is pretty spectacular. Sometimes they will make you cry, laugh, or serve some extremely nostalgic vibes; which is exactly what Scotts & Miracle-Gro accomplished in their latest ad with John Travolta.

The actor dusted off his dancing shoes and busted a move alongside his daughter Ella Bleu, and together they recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Travolta’s career: Grease! After watching this we have one thing to say: Can we be the first to petition for Grease 3 starring Ella Bleu?! Check out the Super Bowl commercial below:

The commercial opens by featuring a few famous guest appearances, including Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker, Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers, and Emma Lovewell. The camera then cuts to the father-daughter duo while Ella Bleau attempts to guide her father on how to set up the tripod and iPhone so that they can film themselves. “Dad, it’s the red one,” Ella tells her dad. “The other red one.” Travolta stubbornly replies, “I know.”

In the next shot, Travolta and Ella break out dancing, following the choreography of “Born to Hand Jive” that her dad famously performed with Olivia Newton-John many years ago. This time they set their TikTok dance video to the song, “Sunday Best” by the Surfaces.

“He’s still got it,” Stewart declares with a smile. Yep, he sure does! And so does Ella Bleu.

We love the fact that Travolta was able to make this Super Bowl ad into a family affair and we’re sure recreating her dad’s famous scene was a memorable event for Ella.

