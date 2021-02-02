Mariah Carey’s Estranged Sister Alison Sues Over Abuse Claims in Her Memoir

Mariah Carey may have skyrocketed to success, but by her own account, her home life wasn’t a reflection of her smooth path to fame. She has shared her past with the public on numerous occasions, saying that she did not come from a privileged, loving home. Her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, sheds even more light on her family and rough upbringing — and one family member, in particular, isn’t happy about her portrayal. Carey’s older sister, Alison Carey, is suing Mariah for intentional infliction of emotional distress over numerous claims made about her in the book.

According to court documents that ET obtained, Mariah Carey details her account of sister’s actions in a chapter titled “Dandelion Tea,” writing, “When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp. Something in me was arrested by all that trauma.” She continued, “That is why I often say, ‘I’m eternally 12.’ I am still struggling through that time.” Alison Carey denies these allegations and is now suing Mariah for $1.25 million.

Alison says that she, herself, experienced trauma as a child and has struggled with depression and alcohol abuse in the past; and the court documents claim that she “has become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of defendant’s book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse.” Furthermore, the documents categorize Mariah’s claims as “heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation.”

