Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Made Up to $120 Million in Outside Income This Year

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both served as senior advisers to former president Donald Trump (known to Ivanka as Dad), and both chose to forego receiving a salary from the administration, which figures from Trump’s White House payroll suggest would have been around $183,000 apiece. Annual financial disclosure forms from Ivanka and Kushner, however, reveal they have continued to rake in a steady stream of outside income. For the year of 2020 through Jan. 20, 2021, their most recent disclosures reveal that the couple earned between $23,791,645 million and $120,676,949 million in combined outside income, and specific figures on these reports, obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), are raising some questions.

CREW notes that these 2020-2021 figures are actually a step down in profits for Kushner and Ivanka, who brought in between $36,151,214 and $157,020,085 the previous year according to that year’s disclosure. Nonetheless, the organization is concerned that Ivanka’s report has discrepancies with her 2019 report regarding the operation of her former companies, and the seeming discovery that Kushner had not divested from controversial tech company Cadre as he had publicly announced he would.

Ivanka announced in July 2018 that she was closing operations at her clothing line after the public raised concerns about a conflict of interest in its profits while serving in the White House. CREW finds, however, that Ivanka continued to report profits from the Ivanka M. Trump Business Trust, which contains her fashion brands and trademarks, through 2019.

In 2019, CREW filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ivanka and Kushner alleging that their position as government officials influencing the passage of a new tax law presented a conflict of interest with their investment in Cadre, an organization that benefited from the new tax legislation. But these quiet ways of turning a profit have largely gone under the radar, and it’s been difficult to prove intent.

What didn’t go under the radar was Ivanka Trump’s 2020 Instagram post posing with a can of Goya beans after the CEO praised former president Donald. Per the US Office of Government Ethics, executive branch employees are not allowed to suggest that “any part of the executive branch endorses an organization…product, service, or person.”

Congress needs to create a new bill called the Ivanka and Jared Act, prohibiting a President's family members from working for his admin or making ANY money. I know we already have laws for this, but they ain't working. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 2, 2021

But suggest she did, and no legal ramifications came her way. As the reality of their four highly profitable years in office come to light, many are suggesting that current legislature is insufficient to prevent the outcome we feared.

Ivanka Trump’s representative has not replied to our request for comment.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

