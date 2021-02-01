Elizabeth Chambers Hints She Knew About Ex Armie Hammer’s Affairs, But Not the Alleged Abuse

Warning: This post contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual violence.

Armie Hammer is currently in the Cayman Islands with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children as a growing scandal erupts around him, sparked by the release of a series of unverified screenshots allegedly showing Hammer admitting to acts of sexual violence as well as his alleged exes claiming they were coerced, abused, and sexually assaulted by the star. Hammer has stayed largely silent on these claims, providing a brief statement of denial when he dropped out of upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. But Chambers, who split from Hammer in July after ten years of marriage, had yet to response to these allegations concretely at all, beyond a comment expressing her shock. Now, she’s putting her official reaction on the record, and seems to be in full support of Hammer’s accusers — as well as hinting that she was already aware of Hammer’s serial infidelity, and possibly even more.

Related story Celebrities Who Have Bravely Opened Up About Being Sexually Assaulted

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” Chambers writes — and of course, it’s this last sentence that offers a compelling hint at what she did know.

Hammer’s accusers, including the most vocal @HouseofEffie on Instagram, have claimed to have reached out to Chambers in the past during their relationships with the Social Network star, either to alert her to the affair or warn her of his more dangerous behavior. In her Instagram post, Chambers seems to be acknowledging that she was aware of some sides to this story, and even possibly that she’d considered herself fully in the know before these past few months.

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” Chambers continued. “At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”

Hammer’s alleged victims describe emotionally and physically abusive behaviors like “marking” with bruises or cuts, taking compromising photos without their consent, or violating agreed-upon boundaries in previously consensual BDSM play. As Evan Rachel Wood has come forward with her own allegations of abuse at the hands of Marilyn Manson just today, perhaps the tide is rising once again against these powerful men who consider themselves invincible. As new claims against Hammer continue to see the light of day, it’s a promising sign that Chambers is open to hearing their stories.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help with these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.