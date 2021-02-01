Eva Mendes Responds to the Theory That She’s Hiding Bad Plastic Surgery on Instagram

Eva Mendes has been with longtime partner Ryan Gosling since 2011 when they met filming The Place Beyond the Pines. Today, they share beautiful daughters Esmeralda and Amada, both of whom are scrupulously kept out of the media along with the rest of their home life beyond Mendes’ occasional hint at just how good Gosling is at cooking. Now, living with Ryan Gosling and your beautiful shared babies while eating home-cooked meals sounds like a sweet full-time occupation to us — so frankly, we’ve never wondered much why Mendes doesn’t post more photos of what she’s doing throughout the day. But when another fan accused Mendes head-on of having gotten bad plastic surgery and refusing to post photos as a way to hide it these past few years, Mendes took the time to log on and set a few things straight.

The exchange all started with one fan asking “Why you post on insta… so less ????,” to which another now-deleted comment replied: “She’s had work done and I don’t think she’s happy with it.. She was beautiful without.”

And while these commenters likely never expected to actually hear from Mendes in response, they did. “Hi. I’m actually taking time to really be present with my family so posting is not really a priority right now. Hoping you and yours are well,” she wrote to the first person who asked why she was posting less frequently.

Here’s how she took on the plastic surgery rumor-spreader: “I’m not sure why I’m answering you but here I go. I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time, As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”

What we love about this response is that Mendes doesn’t just correct the misconception here — she also takes the time to point out that, even if she had had surgery, that’s absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about, and she’s not going to accept some random commenter’s implication that it would be something shameful.

Further, Mendes took the time to respond to other fans who defended her in the comment thread, many signaling that they related to her struggle to balance being home with the kids with being online.

“Thanks for getting it. Some people can juggle both and that’s great but I can’t,” she wrote back to one defender. “Anyway speaking of not be able to juggle both, need to go be with them now. They’re in the other room and being too quiet. That’s never good. Ha!”

Next time you wonder where Eva Mendes has been these days, just picture Ryan Gosling baking her a pound cake while she gets the kids ready for bedtime. When your life is that good, what need is there to post?

