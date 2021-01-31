Royal Biographer Explains How Meghan Markle Has Changed Prince Harry

Whether you’re a fan of hers or not, Meghan Markle has indisputably had a tremendous impact on the royal family, with an even larger impact on her husband Prince Harry’s life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they first announced they would both be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, a decision that would uproot the only life Prince Harry had ever known. While leaving his family behind was undoubtedly a tough choice, Prince Harry knew he wanted a different life for his wife than his mother Princess Diana had. In a new interview with the Daily Star the author of Meghan Misunderstood, Sean Smith, discussed how Harry has changed for the better after meeting Meghan.

“Prince Harry is the man who served in two tours of duty in Afghanistan and it really was the making of him,” Smith told the outlet. “His service career turned the boy into a man and his partnership with Meghan Markle has turned him into a better man.” Since the two left their old lives behind and moved into their Santa Barbara home, the growth Prince Harry has shown both as a husband and as a father to baby Archie is undeniable.

The author also suggested that Meghan had the potential to have a positive effect on many others as a royal as well.

In fact, he believes that she brought special qualities to the table that ultimately were never fully appreciated by the royals and the public.

“Historians would have you believe the royal family are boring at times,” Smith explained, “but Meghan Markle is not a dull person, she has a great deal of charisma that is now sadly missing in the royal family.”

He continued, “This is a woman of substance and that is not how she has been represented and hopefully there is still time for people to realize that.” Although Smith said he didn’t want to “knock other members of the Royal Family” he added that Meghan’s role as an outsider made her an invaluable contribution to the royals.

“Meghan has a different life experience than them. Meghan brought something that I think, is now missing,” Smith concluded.

